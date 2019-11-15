'Well done': Nirmala Sitharaman leads praises for Sunanda Vashist's speech on Kashmir in US Congress

After Sunanda Vashisht's speech at Tom Lantos HR Commission hearing, she was praised on social media.

On Thursday, columnist Sunanda Vashisht told a US Congressional hearing on Human Rights in Washington said that India has successfully defeated insurgencies in Punjab and the Northeast and it is now time to strengthen New Delhi's fight against insurgencies in Kashmir.

From netizens to journalists to praised Vashisht's for speech. Even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised Vashisht's for her exceptional speech.