'Welcome To Tihar Jail': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar Threatens To Expose Arvind Kejriwal

File Photo

The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on late Thursday evening, was allegedly threatened by conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, who said that he would expose him and welcomed him to Tihar jail.

When asked by news agency PTI, about Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, conman Sukesh Chandrashekar told the media, "Truth has prevailed. I welcome him to Tihar jail."

VIDEO | "I will expose him, I will become an approver, and I will make sure he is brought to task," says conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar when asked about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/YOjKdUxv5e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2024

VIDEO | "I will expose him, I will become an approver, and I will make sure he is brought to task," says conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar when asked about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/YOjKdUxv5e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2024 VIDEO | "Truth has prevailed, I welcome him to the Tihar jail," says conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar when asked about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/s9wSjKyfae — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2024

Conman Chandrashekar's Threating Letter To Arvind Kejriwal

According to media reports, Chandrasekhar alleged receiving 'threats from Arvind Kejriwal' and claimed he was being forced into withdrawing his complaint against the AAP chief on March 16. He specifically mentioned Satyendar Jain and the newly appointed jail superintendent, accusing them of subjecting him to torture while in jail.

During this period, Jain served as the Minister (Jail) in the AAP government.

The case to date is being investigated by the CBI and the request for permission to prosecute was sent by the Directorate of Vigilance GNCTD to the LG, who has the power to make decisions in this case.

Conman Sukesh's Letter To BRS Leader K Kavitha

According to a report in Hindustan Times, In a letter addressed to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, Chandrashekhar asked her to "come clean" regarding the Delhi excise policy case and to not shield Kejriwal.

The letter was sent on March 19, following the ED's allegations that Kavitha paid ₹100 crore to top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to gain advantages from the new Delhi excise policy.

Chandrashekhar's Alleges Chat Records Exposing Kejriwal In ₹15 Crore Transfer

According to news agency ANI, in April 2023, Chandrashekhar stated that he had chat records as evidence indicating that Kejriwal had transferred ₹15 crore to the BRS office in Telangana. The chat allegedly reveals Kejriwal's connection with the 'South Group' and a TRS leader under investigation in the Liquor Gate scandal. Additionally, it mentions instructions from the TRS leader for the delivery of 15 crores worth of ghee to an associate named AP, who stored the cash in a black Range Rover Sport with an MLC sticker parked inside the TRS headquarters.

With Inputs From Agency