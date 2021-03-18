Week since DGCA circular on COVID-19 protocol, seven 'unruly' passengers deboarded for flouting rules

New Delhi: In a week since the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked airlines to act against passengers flouting COVID-19 protocols, at least three carriers have acted against such unruly fliers and have deboarded seven if them for violation.
Alliance Air, IndiGo and Air Asia have deboarded 7 passengers till now, for not following COVID19 appropriate behaviour onboard their flights, ANI reported.
Earlier on March 13, DGCA had said that passengers can be deboarded if they don't wear masks properly inside aircraft or don't follow other COVID-19 rules.
The regulator said that a passenger violating protocol despite repeated warnings will be treated as "unruly passenger" and may even be debooarded.
In a circular, the DGCA had directed airport officials and security personnel to ensure that no one is allowed to enter the airport without wearing a mask.
This, the regulator, said come as it has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to COVID- 19 Protocols' which essentially involves wearing of mask properly and not below the nose during all times of the journey from entering the Airport for departure to exiting the Airport after arrival.
"On board the Aircraft, in case any passenger does not adhere to wearing of mask properly even after repeated warnings he or she should be de-boarded, if need be," the circular had said.
The adherence to the above directions shall be ensured by all concerned with immediate effect and strict action shall be taken in case of any violation, it added.
