Week since DGCA circular on COVID-19 protocol, seven 'unruly' passengers deboarded for flouting rules

In a circular, the DGCA had directed airport officials and security personnel to ensure that no one is allowed to enter the airport without wearing a mask.

This, the regulator, said come as it has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to COVID- 19 Protocols' which essentially involves wearing of mask properly and not below the nose during all times of the journey from entering the Airport for departure to exiting the Airport after arrival.

"On board the Aircraft, in case any passenger does not adhere to wearing of mask properly even after repeated warnings he or she should be de-boarded, if need be," the circular had said.

The adherence to the above directions shall be ensured by all concerned with immediate effect and strict action shall be taken in case of any violation, it added.