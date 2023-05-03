Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan; rainfall, strong winds predicted in UP | File

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, with thunderstorms and lightning predicted at several places.

The weather department also said that several areas in Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall, hail and lightning till May 4.

UP Weather Update

The IMD also predicted a strong possibility of thunderstorms and sudden strong winds (30-40 kmph) in most of the districts of Uttar Pradesh on May 3 and 4.

In Uttar Pradesh, Meerut, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sambhal, Badayun are expected to receive rainfall/thunderstorm on May 3.

Most of the areas in Rajasthan are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning for the next three days due to an active western disturbance.

Rajasthan Weather Update

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning in most areas of the state for the next three days.

According to the department, 12.6 mm of rain was recorded in Bhilwara, 8.5 mm in Dholpur, 7.8 mm in Barmer, 5 mm in Banswara, 2.5 mm in Dungarpur, 1 mm in Hanumangarh from morning to evening on Tuesday.

Himachal Weather Update

A 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in plains, low and mid-hilly areas in the state has been issued till May 6, the MeT office said on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rains accompanied by strong and chilly winds lashed parts of all the 12 districts in the state. Jogindernagar in Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall of 47 mm followed by Dalhousie 42 mm, Manali 24 mm, Pachhad 23 mm, Chamba 27.5 mm, Sundernagar 22.2 mm, Sihunta 21.5 mm, Mashobra 18 mm, Solan 12 mm while state capital Shimla received 11.2 mm of rain. As many as 15 roads are blocked for traffic in the state.

Western disturbance in northwest India

Meanwhile, another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India starting May 5. Under its influence, cloudy skies and sporadic rain is predicted in the capital until May 7, an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature is predicted to remain below 35 degrees Celsius until May 9.

According to the IMD, May is the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has predicted below-normal maximum temperatures and fewer heatwave days in northwest India in May.

(With agency inputs)

