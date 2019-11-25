WeAre162: Maha Vikas Aghadi's rallying call to 'save democracy'

#WeAre162 is the new catchphrase when it comes to Maharashtra politics.

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi showcased their strength in a rather unpreeceedented manner at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai, political leaders and common citizens alike took to Twitter to express a silimar sentiment. Soon, #WeAre162 was trending.

For the uninitiated, on Saturday, in a surprise move President's Rule was revoked in Maharashtra and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis became the Chief Minister with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his Deputy.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar however maintains that his nephew acted of his own accord. Additionally, the NCP MLAs who has seemingly supported him later returned to the fold and swore allegiance to Sharad Pawar.

The Sena-NCP-Congress, otherwise known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi, have since been demanding a floor test. They claim that they have the numbers to form the government.

Today, in a show of strength, the three parties and their independent allies met and took a pledge.

""I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest to my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP," they pledged.

Many others took to social media to express their solidarity. It would seem, that #WeAre162 has become the rallying cry of the day.