'Weak PM, Return Gift From Trump': Here's How Opposition Leaders Reacted To H-1B Visa Fee Hike By US President

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi (File Image) | PTI

New Delhi: In a move that will affect the Indian workforce working in the United States, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) signed a proclamation to raise the fee for H-1B visas to a staggering USD 100,000 (around Rs 90 lakh) annually. Opposition leaders have been targeting the Narendra Modi government over the H-1B visa fee hike.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called PM Modi a "weak" Prime Minister, while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called it a "return gift for PM Modi" by Trump.

Reaction By Opposition Leaders:

Rahul Gandhi:

Hitting out at the Prime Minister over the H-1B visa fee hike, Gandhi referred to his 2017 post where he had questioned the PM for not taking up the H1B visa issue with Trump, who was then in his first term as US President.

"I repeat, India has a weak PM," the Congress MP wrote.

India has a weak PM pic.twitter.com/NKbUO1iOHX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 5, 2017

Mallikarjun Kharge:

"Indians are pained by the return gifts you have received after the birthday call. Birthday Return Gifts from your "Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar" Govt! USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70 per cent of H-1B visa holders are Indians," Kharge wrote in a post on X.

Kharge further alleged that India's foreign policy has shifted from "safeguarding national interest" to "bear hugs, hollow slogans, concerts." "Indian National interests are Supreme. Bear Hugs, Hollow Slogans, Concerts and getting people to chant "Modi, Modi" is not Foreign Policy! Foreign policy is about safeguarding our NATIONAL INTERESTS; keeping INDIA FIRST, and steering friendships with wisdom and balance. It cannot be reduced to superficial bravado that risks undermining our long-term standing," he said.

.@narendramodi ji,



Indians are pained by the return gifts you have received after the birthday call.



Birthday Return Gifts from your “Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar” Govt!



👉$100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70% of H-1B visa holders are… pic.twitter.com/CEcVrdv5tI — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 20, 2025

Manish Tewari:

Congress MP Manish Tewari alleged that the US was being deliberately belligerent with India.

#WATCH | On US President Trump signing an Executive Order to raise the fee that companies pay to sponsor H-1B applicants to $100,000, Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "The US is systematically turning on the screws on India. What happened with regard to the H-1B visa is no… pic.twitter.com/uPusF1sENw — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

"The US is systematically turning on the screws on India. What happened with regard to the H-1B visa is no coincidence at all. If you look at it in context, the premature ceasefire announcement by the US at the instigation of Pakistan, subsequently, the felicitation and the feting of the Pakistani Army chief in the White House, followed by the 50% tariffs which have been imposed by the US and even the Saud-Pakistani defence partnership won't have happened without the tacit support and blessing of the US. So, in a very systematic manner, for reasons which are inexplicable and understandable, the US is deliberately being belligerent towards India and it does not augur well for India-US relations," Manish Tewari said as quoted by ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav:

Samajwadi Party (SP)Akhilesh Yadav called the government's foreign policy "weak".

Yadav questioned the central government's preparation to deal with the US' move as it is likely to affect the IT and technology sector.

"Investment was raised in Uttar Pradesh; Infosys, Samsung and other companies came (to UP). It is not the first time America has behaved in such a manner. Our foreign policy is weak. What is the preparation if other nations do the same?" Further, he claimed that India is dependent on other nations for goods, including oil, and alleged several mistakes in handling the economy," the SP chief said as quoted by ANI.

"After the WTO, other mistakes are being made due to which we are not looking economically strengthened. We are dependent on other countries for everything, including oil. The list is long. We are still doing business with a country that has taken away our land many times," he added.

The hike in H-1B to affect the Indians looking for jobs in the technology and IT sectors in the US. The increased H-1B visa fee hike will come into force from September 21.