We will not learn any lesson: MPs

New Delhi: Shocked by the Anaj Mandi fire on Sunday that killed 43 people, the MPs were not in a mood to indulge in the blame-game. “I don’t want to be in blame-game, but I am sure that we will not learn any lesson and I am saying this even two decades after the Uphaar Cinema Hall fire tragedy, which cost 59 lives, nothing substantial has been done so far in regard to the fire safety in Delhi’s congested residential and fire-prone areas.”

This confession was made in the Upper House of the Parliament by BJP MP Vijay Goel, while referring to the unsafe living conditions of old Delhi’s Chandni Chawk area. Goel soon got the support from MPs across the party lines, who requested to the chair to associate themselves with this subject.

Ironically the BJP MP was second by the AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who explained the migration problem Delhi has been facing since long.

“Those who killed in the tragic fire incident on Sunday were poor migrant labours who travelled thousands of kilometers to earn their living, and unfortunately Delhi has millions of such people in unauthorized colonies scattered in all over the Delhi-NCR.

They have to work in such unsafe conditions and sometimes died an untimely death. So it’s time to sit together, putting over political rivalries aside and have to fix responsibilities,” said Singh, who was second by a line of MPs.

Another fire at Anaj bldg

While Parliament was confessing and thinking over to fix responsibilities, another fire was broke out in the same building on Monday. Delhi fire service had to rush 4 fire tenders to the spot, and after about half an hour struggle, finally they managed to douse the fire which was this time in the floor where all raw material was stocked.

On the other hand, Delhi court sent the factory owner Md. Rehan and manager Fukran to 14 days police custody for interrogation. A magisterial inquiry already been ordered and a report is sought in a week.