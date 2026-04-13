‘We Will Not Be Intimidated’: Rahul Gandhi Backs Pawan Khera After Police Moves SC Against Anticipatory Bail Over Remarks Against CM's Wife

Left: Pawan Khera Right: Rahul Gandhi |

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday expressed his support for the party’s Media and Publicity Department Chairman, Pawan Khera, as the Assam Police have moved the Supreme Court challenging the transit anticipatory bail granted to him.

Taking to X, Gandhi said, "The present CM of Assam is the most corrupt in the country. He will not escape the law. His abuse of state power to harass his political opponents and critics is against the Constitution."

"The questions that are being raised have to be probed. Transparency, accountability of power and rule of law are the basis of our Constitutional values. The Congress Party stands with Pawan Khera. We will not be intimidated," he added.

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The development comes soon after the Assam Police moved the Supreme Court challenging the transit anticipatory bail granted to Khera by the Telangana High Court in connection with an FIR filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, over claims made by him during a press conference that she holds passports of different countries.

Khera was granted transit anticipatory bail on Friday, April 10, for one week, with conditions that he approach the Gauhati High Court to seek further relief.

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Read Also Assam Police Move Supreme Court Against Transit Bail Granted To Pawan Khera Over Allegations Against...

Earlier last week, Assam Police reached Hyderabad in Telangana in search of Khera. According to reports, the police team had also visited Khera’s residence in Delhi and carried out a search operation there.