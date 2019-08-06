We will give up our lives for J&K, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday dared the Congress to make its stand clear on the Kashmir issue and asserted that government leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives for the state.

He read out the article of the Constitution to state that Jammu and Kashmir (including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) was an integral part of India. After moving the resolution and bills in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing, Shah said that the issue was not political and legislation was based on constitutional and legal provisions.

While the resolution pertains to a Presidential order to revoke special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 provides for bifurcating the state into two Union territories.

The Presidential order has repealed the provisions under Article 370 that allows the state to have its own Constitution and power to make laws other than those related to foreign affairs, defence and communications. The resolutions and the bills have been already passed by the Upper House.