'We will change Punjab together': The Great Khali meets Arvind Kejriwal, extends support to AAP ahead of Assembly polls

In a big boost for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, The Great Khali met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday and extended his support to the party.

Kejriwal tweeted a picture of him alongside the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler and claimed that he praised the AAP government’s work on electricity, water and school and hospitals in Delhi.

"Today, I met The Great Khali, a wrestler who has made India famous all over the world. He liked the work done on electricity, water, and school and hospital in Delhi. Now that we have done all this work in Punjab too, we will change Punjab together," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

The AAP has announced that it will contest all the Assembly seats in next year's Punjab elections. Also, it is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the state, the ABP-CVoter Survey said.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party is likely to bag 47-53 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, followed by the ruling Congress (42-50 seats) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (16-24 seats), the survey said. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 0-1 seat.

In terms of of vote share, AAP's numbers are likely to go up from 23.7 per cent in 2017 to 36.5 per cent in the next year's Assembly polls. Meanwhile, the vote shares of Congress (from 38.5 per cent to 34.9 per cent) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (from 25.2 per cent to 20.6 per cent) will decrease, the survey said.

In 2017, the AAP had performed well and bagged 20 Assembly seats. However, its MLAs strength has now gone down to 11.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 06:52 PM IST