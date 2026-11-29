'We Will Avenge Your Blood': Kerala CM VD Satheesan's Remarks Spark Row, DYFI Files Complaint | X

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has landed in controversy following a speech in Kannur in which he declared that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would "avenge the blood" of party workers allegedly killed during the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) is planning to approach the Governor, alleging that the Chief Minister's remarks violate his oath of office and could incite political violence in the state.

The controversy follows Satheesan's address to Youth Congress workers at the concluding public gathering of the 'Jan India Movement' in Kannur on November 20. During his speech, he asserted that his government would not forget the violence against Congress workers during the previous LDF regime or let those responsible escape accountability.

"This government was born out of your blood too. We will not disappoint you or cause you distress. We will avenge your blood. It will not be like before. We will forget nothing, absolutely nothing. The old practice was to forget everything once we came to power. We cannot do that. We have seen that much blood - your blood," Satheesan said.

Referring to the ongoing investigations by Special Investigation Teams (SITs), the Chief Minister maintained that his government would ensure accountability in every case of political violence.

"There will be no compromise. That is precisely why investigations are underway and Special Investigation Teams have been constituted. All those responsible will end up behind bars. There is no doubt about it. We will fight until the very end," he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Kannur district secretary Muhammed Afsal lodged a complaint against Satheesan, accusing him of making inflammatory remarks intended to foster hatred, hostility and political instability.

The complaint further alleged that Youth Congress workers had been issuing threats to DYFI members in various parts of Kannur district after being provoked by the Chief Minister's speech. The DYFI is the youth wing of the CPI(M).

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