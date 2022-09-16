We want to transform India into manufacturing hub: PM Modi at SCO Summit 2022 | ANI

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to make India a manufacturing hub in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, which has caused global supply-chain disruptions.

While addressing the extended format of the 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS) in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, PM Modi said, "The world is overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. Several disruptions occurred in the global supply chain because of the COVID and Ukraine crisis. We want to transform India into a manufacturing hub."

Highlighting the country's economic stability, he said India has more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns. He said, "We are focussing on a people-centric development model. We are supporting innovation in every sector. Today, there are more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns in our country."

The Prime Minister continued, "India's economy is expected to grow at a rate of 7.5 per cent this year. I'm glad that ours is one of the fastest growing economies among the largest economies in the world."

The 71-year-old also raised the issue of "transit rights" of food supplies between the neighbouring countries while highlighting that it took many months for India to send supplies to Afghanistan via Pakistan.

About SCO Summit 2022

The SCO Summit usually has two sessions-a restricted session, only for the SCO member states, and an extended session, which includes participation by observers and special invitees.

This is the first in-person SCO Summit after the COVID pandemic hit the world. The last in-person SCO Heads of State Summit was held in Bishkek in June 2019.

The SCO currently comprises eight member states (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia); and six "Dialogue Partners" (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey).