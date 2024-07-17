 ‘Will Offer You Best In-Class Facilities In Vizag’: Nara Lokesh Asks Disgruntled Nasscom To Relocate To AP Amid Karnataka Job Quota Row
The apex industry chamber said it is seeking an urgent meeting of industry representatives with state authorities to discuss their concerns and prevent Karnataka's progress from being derailed.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 08:57 PM IST
Lokesh Nara | PTI

TDP general secretary, Lokesh Nara, in a tweet on Wednesday asked Nasscom members, which earlier sought the withdrawal of the contentious Karnataka quota bill, to relocate or expand its businesses at Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag. 

The TDP minister further said that he understands the software body's disappointment and promised to offer them “best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the Government.”

“We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI and data center cluster at Vizag. We will offer you best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the Government. Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch!” wrote Lokesh Nara. 

Nasscom, representing India's $200 billion technology industry, on Wednesday said it is seriously concerned about the provisions of a Bill providing for reservation for Kannadigas in private companies in Karnataka. 

Nasscom and its members said they were disappointed and expressed deep concern regarding the passage of the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024, saying restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce.

"Nasscom members are seriously concerned about the provisions of this Bill and urge the state government to withdraw it," said the IT industry's apex body.

"The Bill's provisions threaten to drive away companies, and stifle startups, especially when more global firms (GCCs) are looking to invest in the state. At the same time, the restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce," Nasscom added.

The apex industry chamber said it is seeking an urgent meeting of industry representatives with state authorities to discuss their concerns and prevent Karnataka's progress from being derailed.

Globally, there is a huge shortage of skilled talent and Karnataka despite the large pool, is no exception.

"For states to become a key technology hub a dual strategy is key - magnet for best talent worldwide and focussed investment in building a strong talent pool within the state through formal and vocational channels," Nasscom noted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has deleted a social media post announcing 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in all Group C and Group D jobs in private companies in the state.

On Tuesday, CM Siddaramaiah had posted the 100 per cent reservation news on X.

The technology sector contributes almost 25 per cent of Karnataka's GDP and has played a key role in enabling higher growth and higher per capita income than the national average.

With over a quarter of India's digital talent, Karnataka houses over 30 per cent of the total GCCs and around 11,000 startups.

