'We request you to stand firm against forces that divide us': IIM students, faculty write to PM Modi over hate speech row

New Delhi: Staff members and students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over growing intolerance in the country and requested him to speak up against hate speech and caste-based violence.

The signatories said that the PM's silence on these issues was emboldening the hate-filled voices.



"Your silence, Honourable Prime Minister, emboldens the hate-filled voices and threatens the unity and integrity of our country. We request you, Honourable Prime Minister, to stand firm against forces that seek to divide us," the students and the faculty said in their letter.



"Hate speeches and calls for violence against communities based on religion/caste identities is unacceptable," the letter said.



The letter comes in the backdrop of the Haridwar hate speech row, where right wing religious leaders urged people 'to take up arms against Muslims and called for genocide'.

"There is a sense of fear in our country now - places of worship, including churches in recent days, are being vandalised, and there have been calls to take arms against our Muslim brothers and sisters. All of this is carried out with impunity and without any fear of due process," they wrote.



The letter was signed by 183 signatories, including 13 faculty members, students and faculty members of IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Bengaluru.

https://www.scribd.com/document/551697243/Letter-to-PM-by-students-and-staff-of-IIMs#fullscreen&from_embed

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:34 PM IST