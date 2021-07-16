We need to focus on 'Test, Track, Treat and Vaccinate' approach: PM Modi to CMs of 6 states

Rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of grave concern for the country, PM Modi said. It is very important that the states, where cases are increasing, should take proactive measures to prevent any possibility of a third wave, the Prime Minister said.

He urged the states to proceed with stricter measures and focus on ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate’ approach. "We need to move ahead with a focus on 'Test-Track-Treat- Vaccinate' approach," PM Modi said.

Emphasising on the need to prevent crowds from gathering at public places, PM Modi said there is a need to be aware, alert and strict in this regard.

He said funds are being made available to all states for making available new intensive care unit (ICU) beds, increasing testing capacity and for all other needs. Recently, the central government released an emergency COVID-19 response package of more than Rs 23,000 crore, PM Modi pointed out.

“The government of India has announced an emergency response package of Rs 23,000 crores to combat COVID-19. The states must use funds from this package to strengthen their health infrastructure. Infrastructural gaps need to be filled. There is also a need to focus on rural areas,” PM Modi said in his address after the meeting.