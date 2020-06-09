We might have made mistakes: Amit Shah admits Modi govt failed to handle coronavirus crisis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday while addressing a virtual rally for Odisha from New Delhi said that the government might have made some mistakes but its commitment was absolute.

According to a report by Indian Express, “Kuch vakradrishta log hai, jo vipaksh ke log hai… Main unko sawaal poochna chahta hoon… humaari toh kahin chook bhi hui hogi, par humaari nishtha barobar thi. Humsein galti hui hogi, hum kahin kam pad gaye honge, kuch nahin kar paaye honge. Magar aapne kya kiya. Koi Sweden mein baat karta hai, angrezi mein, desh ki corona ke ladai ladne ke liye. Koi America mein baat karta hai. Aapne kya kiya, yeh hisaab toh janta ke desh ko do jara. Main hisaab dene aaya hoon. Narenda Modi sarkar ne, jaise hi corona ki aafat aayi, desh ke 60 crore logon ke liye, Rs 1,70,000 crore ka package, desh ki janta ke liye diya. Aap humein sawaal poochtein hai? Interview ke alaava, Congress party ne kuch nahi kiya,” Amit Shah said while addressing the rally.

Speaking of the migrants' plight during a 'virtual rally' for Odisha, he said all states have done a good job to fight the pandemic and worked with the Centre in a joint effort to take care of migrant workers whose pain had caused anguish to everyone.

"I want to ask some people with distorted mindset from the opposition.... We might have lacked somewhere but our commitment was absolute. We might have made mistakes and fallen short to some extent. We might not have done something but what did you do," he said.

Opposition parties have slammed the Modi government's handling of the pandemic, especially on hardships faced by the migrants due to extended nationwide lockdown.

Taking an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his interaction with different personalities on issues pertaining to the pandemic, the senior BJP leader said mockingly that somebody speaks in English to people abroad to fight the coronavirus. "You give an account to the people of the country of what you have done. I am here to give an account. The Modi government announced a package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for 60 crore people as soon as COVID-19 broke out," Shah said.

