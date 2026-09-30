‘We Might As Well Disband UP Police’: SC Raps Cops Over FIR Against ‘Unknown’ Rider Despite His Arrest At Spot

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh Police over alleged lapses and irregularities in a criminal investigation, questioning how the public could trust the force and orally suggesting that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could be asked to take over investigations in the state.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva expressed strong displeasure over the manner in which an FIR was registered against an “unknown” motorcycle rider despite the complainant allegedly apprehending the person at the spot and handing him over to the police.

The Court questioned why the rider's identity was not mentioned in the FIR if he had already been caught and handed over to the police. It also criticised the subsequent handling of the investigation, saying that such conduct could undermine public confidence in law enforcement.

Bench questions UP Police

“We might as well disband the UP Police,” the Bench orally remarked, adding that the “nonsense” had to stop. The judges also questioned whether the CBI should be asked to step in and handle investigations in Uttar Pradesh.

The observations came during the hearing of a petition filed by the complainant, who appeared in person and alleged that the police investigation was biased from the beginning.

Petitioner alleges lapses in probe

According to the petitioner's submissions, the police initially left the accused column blank and registered the case against an unknown motorcycle rider, despite the rider having allegedly been apprehended. After the High Court sought a status report, the rider's name was subsequently included in the chargesheet, but he was later given a clean chit.

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The petitioner also alleged that the motorcycle did not have a registration number when it was seized but was subsequently shown with a number during the investigation.

Court seeks fresh affidavit

According to Bar & Bench, the Bench described the police's conduct as a possible “cover up job” and questioned how such an investigation could inspire public confidence.

The Court also found the affidavit filed by the UP Police “completely uninspiring” and directed the concerned police officer to appear at the next hearing with a fresh affidavit explaining why the rider's name was initially omitted from the FIR.