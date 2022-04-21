'We have reserve stock of 2.23 cr tonnes of coal': Power Minister RK Singh hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that only eight days of coal stocks are left in the country.

"Rahul Gandhi has tweeted that there is a coal crisis. He doesn't have any information. We have a reserve stock of 2.23 crore tonnes of coal," news agency ANI quoted RK Singh as saying.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that only eight days of coal stocks are left in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "8 years of big talk has resulted in India having ONLY 8 DAYS of coal stocks."

"Modi Ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses. Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants!" he added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gandhi's tweet had come a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav amid reports of ongoing coal and power situation across the country.

The meeting was held in the wake of several states warning of a possible power crisis due to the shortage of coal supply to power plants.

There are reports of depleting coal inventory of domestic thermal power plants in 12 states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand and Haryana which are facing power cuts ranging from 3 to 8.7 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:13 PM IST