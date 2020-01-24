We have invited PM Modi for 'Sagarmatha Sambaad' which will be held in April: Nepal FM Pradeep Gyawali

Kathmandu: Nepal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the maidan 'Sagarmatha Sambaad' to be held in April, foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali said on Friday.

During a press conference, Gyawali said that Nepal will host the first-ever multi-stakeholder dialogue from April 2-4.

"We have invited Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries. And as we have already mentioned, it will be the platform for the government policymakers, researchers, private sectors and civil societies... We expect high-level participation from India." Gyawali said.