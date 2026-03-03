 ‘We Could Hear Attacks’: Indians Describe Harrowing Return From Middle East
Indians stranded in the Middle East amid the Iran-Israel conflict have recounted fear, flight cancellations and costly detours via Oman. Passengers described hearing attack alerts and facing long waits, while families in India awaited their return. Many praised local authorities and Indian Embassy officials for assistance in facilitating their journey home.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Indian nationals returning from the Middle East have shared accounts of anxiety, travel chaos and long detours after being stranded amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

News agency ANI spoke to several passengers and their families at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Varun, who arrived in Delhi from Dubai, said operations in Dubai remained largely normal. “Everything is functioning as usual. The Dubai government is supportive,” he noted, adding that travelling via Oman was smooth but more expensive.

However, others described tense moments. Piyush, another passenger who reached Delhi via Muscat, said the journey was challenging. “We could hear sounds of attacks and kept receiving alerts on our phones. It was frightening,” he said, explaining that he travelled from Dubai to the Oman border, then to Muscat before flying to India.

In Mumbai, families waited anxiously. The mother of a couple stranded in Dubai said their return brought immense relief after flight cancellations disrupted their plans.

Some passengers reported being held in buses for hours in Muscat but praised Omani authorities for their assistance. One traveller credited officials at the Indian Embassy for helping coordinate his return through Oman Air.

