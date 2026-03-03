‘We Could Hear Attacks’: Indians Describe Harrowing Return From Middle East

ANI

Indian nationals returning from the Middle East have shared accounts of anxiety, travel chaos and long detours after being stranded amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

News agency ANI spoke to several passengers and their families at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Varun, who arrived in Delhi from Dubai, said operations in Dubai remained largely normal. “Everything is functioning as usual. The Dubai government is supportive,” he noted, adding that travelling via Oman was smooth but more expensive.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, others described tense moments. Piyush, another passenger who reached Delhi via Muscat, said the journey was challenging. “We could hear sounds of attacks and kept receiving alerts on our phones. It was frightening,” he said, explaining that he travelled from Dubai to the Oman border, then to Muscat before flying to India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Mumbai, families waited anxiously. The mother of a couple stranded in Dubai said their return brought immense relief after flight cancellations disrupted their plans.

Some passengers reported being held in buses for hours in Muscat but praised Omani authorities for their assistance. One traveller credited officials at the Indian Embassy for helping coordinate his return through Oman Air.