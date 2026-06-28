'We Are From A Dalit Family, How Could We Be BJP Voters?': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Faces Backlash Over Viral Remark Amid Jantar Mantar Protest |

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has come under heavy criticism on social media after a clip from his recent interview with journalist Samdish Bhatia went viral, triggering allegations of caste-based political remarks.

In the viral video, Dipke was seen speaking about his relationship with his father during a conversation about the ongoing student protest movement. During the exchange, Samdish Bhatia asked whether political differences were the reason behind tensions at home. “My father doesn't talk to me much,” Dipke said.

Abhijeet Dipke : My father doesn't talk to me much.



Samdish Bhatia : Why? Is your father a BJP voter?



Abhijeet Dipke : No, no. We are from a Dalit family. How could we be BJP voters?



Abhijeet Dipke seems to be implying that if someone is Dalit, they cannot be a BJP voter.



I… pic.twitter.com/LQOnneISWi — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) June 27, 2026

When Bhatia jokingly asked, “Why? Is your father a BJP voter?” Dipke responded, “No, no. We are from a Dalit family. How could we be BJP voters?” The remark quickly sparked outrage online, with several users accusing Dipke of stereotyping Dalit voters and unnecessarily bringing caste into a student-led movement.

Dipke's Remarks Spark Massive Outrage

One social media user wrote, “Abhijeet Dipke seems to be implying that if someone is Dalit, they cannot be a BJP voter. I have seen many Dalits who are proud Hindus and vote for the BJP. If he claims the movement is about students’ issues, why is he bringing caste politics into it?”

Abhijeet Dipke : My father doesn't talk to me much.



Samdish Bhatia : Why? Is your father a BJP voter?



Abhijeet Dipke : No, no. We are from a Dalit family. How could we be BJP voters?



Abhijeet Dipke seems to be implying that if someone is Dalit, they cannot be a BJP voter.



I… pic.twitter.com/LQOnneISWi — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) June 27, 2026

Another user commented, “Let these people speak… their mindset gets exposed publicly. He is trying to divide Hindus and thinks people won’t understand.” A third user identifying as Dalit wrote, “I am also from a Dalit family. But before that, I’m a proud Hindu and proud Hindu nationalist. My entire family and relatives vote for the BJP too.”

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CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

The controversy comes amid the growing visibility of CJP, a political movement that emerged following remarks allegedly made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant regarding youth activists and protests.

The group has organised demonstrations in multiple cities including Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged failures in the examination system. Protesters have raised concerns over paper leaks, result discrepancies and alleged irregularities in exams such as NEET and CUET.

CJP has also been holding protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 20, with participants calling for greater transparency and accountability in the country’s education and examination processes.