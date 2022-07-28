WBSSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee sacked from cabinet, suspended from TMC

Partha Chatterjee | IANS

Kolkata: In the wake of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the WBSSC recruitment scam, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a cabinet meeting on Thursday removed Partha Chatterjee from his ministerial post.

Without taking Chatterjee’s name, Mamata said that TMC is a strict party.

“I have removed someone (Chatterjee) from the cabinet. Our party is a strict party and I have done several struggles in politics and am still continuing the struggle. If anyone thinks that they can malign TMC's name, it won’t be tolerated,” said Mamata.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, all the departments held by Chatterjee will be seen by the Chief Minister herself.

It may be noted that Chatterjee held portfolios of Commerce and Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction in the state Cabinet.

The scam in the SSC recruitment happened when Chatterjee was the state education minister.

Meanwhile, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee after a meeting with the party’s disciplinary action committee has suspended Chatterjee from all the posts he held in the party till the probe is on.

“TMC was formed in keeping with Ma, Mati and Manush and only the common people are important for TMC. Till the probe by the agencies is on Chatterjee will remain suspended. Chatterjee can fight the case and if he is proven clean, the party will think about him. TMC doesn’t encourage any corruption,” said Banerjee, also mentioning that there will be zero per cent tolerance for corruption.

Banerjee also questioned the ‘credibility’ of the central agencies.

“I am not supporting anyone but just want to ensure that the probe should be completed on time. Probe of Saradha ponzi scam is still continuing. This probe should be completed on time,” added the TMC national secretary.

Taking potshots at the BJP-led Central government, Banerjee said that how did so much black money come post demonetization.

“The sources of money should also be probed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that post demonetization there will be no black money then how did so much money come? BJP uses agencies for TMC but those who join BJP skips agencies' investigation. Suvendu Adhikari is still not called by the agencies despite being chargesheeted by CBI. They should also be probed,” further added Banerjee.

Earlier this day, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter and demanded ‘removal’ of Chatterjee from his posts.

“Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial,” tweeted Ghosh which he later deleted.