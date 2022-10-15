WBSSC scam: ED raids six places in Kolkata and adjoining areas

ANI Photo

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids at six places in Kolkata and adjoining areas in Salt Lake and Barasat in North 24 Parganas in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam in the state.

The house of one Tapas Mondal, who is said to be the close aide of arrested TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in the same scam was raided.

According to ED sources, from the office of the arrested TMC MLA, several applications of job aspirants and their photographs were recovered.

It may be noted that the central agency has also reportedly raided Manik Bhattacharya’s offices in the Mahisbathan area in Salt lake Sector 5 where young college students were allegedly trained as teachers.

According to local people, several young boys and girls used to visit this office.

It may be recalled that the central agency had arrested Manik Bhattacharya on October 11 and after producing him before special court, he had been given 14-day ED custody till October 25.

On July 23, the central agency arrested former minister and former TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee for their alleged involvement in the same scam.

Earlier on September 19, the ED filed a 172-page chargesheet before the PMLA court at the Bankshall Court against Chatterjee, Arpita and six companies.

Read Also Linked scams: Wife of middleman arrested in WBSSC scam summoned by CBI in another case