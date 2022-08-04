WBSSC Scam: ED brings Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee face-to-face to confront them about contradicting statements

Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee | File Photo

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday brought both suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee face-to-face to work upon the differences in their statements including the sources of over 50 crore rupees that was found from Mukherjee’s flat.

According to ED sources, Arpita said that the money belonged to Chatterjee and that his men kept in a room where she didn’t have access.

However, Chatterjee informed the media that ‘time will clear everything’.

Meanwhile, the ED today also raided a flat in South Kolkata’s Panditya Road by breaking the lock.

According to a local locksmith, the flat had an extra steel door ‘imported’ from China.

“Neither Partha or Arpita is the owner of this flat. We have tried hard to find the owner but since we could not find the person we had to break it. We got to know that this flat was used by Arpita,” said the ED sources.

Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita are in central agency custody till Friday. They will be produced before the court again. The ED on Thursday did a marathon questioning to both on the last day to derive more information.

According to ED sources, they have found a total of 31 LIC policies of Arpita where the nominee is Partha Chatterjee.

On Wednesday, the central agency had submitted to court that jewellery recovered from Arpita’s Belghoria flat is worth Rs 4 crore 31 lakh and also that six kangans found in the jewellery weighed 500 gms each.