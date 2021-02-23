WBJEE 2021: Application begins at wbjeeb.nic.in; click here to know more

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has started accepting the online applications for WBJEE 2021 from today onwards.

Application for the examination must be done online only. No printed application form is available. Ensure filling the genuine application form available online at www.wbjeeb.nic.in.

The exam is conducted for admission to the various professional courses in the state, including undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture programmes.

In 2020, around 1.1 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam that was conducted on 2 February.

The tentative date for the West Bengal joint entrance exam has been announced—it will be held on 11 July 2021.

The last date for students to complete the WBJEE 2021 online applications is March 23, 2021.

Steps to apply