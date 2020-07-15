WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2020 announced; check at wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) has declared the Madhyamik or class 10 results on July 15. Students can check their results on WBBSE's official websites, wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Talking to reporters at the state secretariat on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee had said that the results for class 12 or the higher secondary examinations will "hopefully" be released on July 17. "Madhyamik examinations (class 10 board) were held in entirety before COVID-19 struck. The results will be released tomorrow along with the merit list. I would like to congratulate all students in advance," Banerjee said on Tuesday.

This year, a total of 86.34% students have passed the West Bengal Madhyamik exam. Out of the 10.03 lakh students who took the WB 10th exam, 8.43 lakh candidates have passed. Boys have outscored girls this. A total of 89.87% boys passed the exam as against 83.48% girls.

The WBBSE conducted the class 10th exam from February 18 to 27. According to reports, over 10.15 lakh students have taken the class 10 West Bengal Madhyamik exam this year.

Steps to check West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020’

Step 3: Put your credentials and login

Step 4: The WBBSE class 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out.