WB: Suvendu Adhikari Vacates Nandigram Seat, Retains Bhabanipur Constituency

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who won the Assembly elections from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies, has decided to vacate the Nandigram seat. He met Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose on Friday and submitted his resignation from the constituency.

Adhikari will continue as the MLA from Bhabanipur, where he defeated Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

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In accordance with election rules requiring a candidate elected from two constituencies to vacate one seat within 14 days of the results, Adhikari formally resigned from the Nandigram seat.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari secured decisive victories in both Nandigram and Bhabanipur during the 2026 Assembly elections, defeating TMC candidates by significant margins, including Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

The BJP achieved a historic mandate, winning 207 of 294 seats, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats. Calling it the beginning of “Sonar Bangla,” Adhikari announced major governance steps immediately after taking office. In the first Cabinet meeting, his government approved transferring land to the BSF for India-Bangladesh border fencing within 45 days to curb illegal infiltration.