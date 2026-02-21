WB CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP On Mother International Language Day, Accuses Party Of Targeting Bengalis In Ruled States

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday had extended her greetings on International Mother Language Day. | X @F21_day & File Pic

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday had extended her greetings on International Mother Language Day.

CM Attacks BJP Over Attacks on Bengalis

Addressing an event on International Mother Language Day, Mamata slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and mentioned that Bengali speaking people are being attacked in BJP ruled states.

“We will not tolerate humiliation of Bengal. What is your (BJP) hurry to throw people of Bengal out of the voter list in the name of SIR? You want to capture Bengal through force. They (BJP) are too greedy to control Bengal. We will not let this happen,” said Mamata.

BJP MP Receives Prestigious Award from Mamata

Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister also conferred the Bangabibhushan award on BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Anant Maharaj, who also shared the dais with the Chief Minister.

Earlier this day, taking to X Mamata said, “On this auspicious day of International Mother Language Day, I extend my respects to all the languages of the world and their speakers. I offer my salutations and heartfelt reverence to the language martyrs and language warriors of every country in the world. The Bengali of Rabindranath - Nazrul - Sukanta - Jibanananda is not the only one; we respect all languages. It is my pride that, in our time, we have recognized Hindi, Santali, Kurukh, Kurmali, Nepali, Urdu, Rajbanshi, Kamtapuri, Punjabi, and Telugu languages as official languages. We have also been proactive in the development of the Sadri language. Hindi Academy, Rajbanshi Language Academy, Kamtapuri Language Academy, Santali Academy – all have been established. We have also ensured that every language-speaking person in the state has the opportunity to study in their mother tongue. On this sacred day, I reaffirm my commitment once again — if there is an attack on any language, we will all stand united against it. All languages are equally worthy of respect.”

আন্তর্জাতিক মাতৃভাষা দিবসের এই পুণ্যদিনে সম্মান জানাই বিশ্বের সকল ভাষা ও ভাষাভাষী মানুষকে। বিশ্বের সকল দেশের সকল ভাষা-শহিদদের ও ভাষা-সংগ্রামীদের জানাই আমার প্রণাম ও অন্তরের শ্রদ্ধা।



রবীন্দ্রনাথ - নজরুল - সুকান্ত - জীবনানন্দের বাংলা শুধু নয়, আমরা সব ভাষাকেই সম্মান করি। এটা… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 21, 2026

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari questioned whether Mamata is aware why February 21 is chosen as ‘International Mother Language Day’.