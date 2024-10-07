WB: At Least 6 People Dead, 3 Injured In Coal Mine Blast In Birbhum; Video Surfaces

6 people died in Gangaramchak coal mine blast in West Bengal’s Birbhum district | X | ANI

In a tragic incident, 6 people died in Gangaramchak coal mine blast in West Bengal’s Birbhum district when a truck with a detonator came to the colliery for unloading on Monday (October 7). The detonator exploded in the process.

Rana Mukherjee, Bolpur ASP, who reached the spot, spoke to reporters and said, "After the explosion in the mining area, we reached here and found 6 bodies, three people were injured who are undergoing treatment in the hospital and the West Bengal government has announced to give jobs to the families. The company will also give compensation and the forensic team will investigate the reason behind this explosion."

Videos from the spot showed a vehicle entirely charred. On the Birbhum mine blast incident, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Pant said, "Six bodies have been recovered. One person was severely injured and his condition is serious and the other two people are out of danger. Rs 30 lakhs as compensation has been announced for the deceased's family and Rs 2 lakhs to the injured. One member of the family of the deceased will get a job."