 WB: At Least 6 People Dead, 3 Injured In Coal Mine Blast In Birbhum; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWB: At Least 6 People Dead, 3 Injured In Coal Mine Blast In Birbhum; Video Surfaces

WB: At Least 6 People Dead, 3 Injured In Coal Mine Blast In Birbhum; Video Surfaces

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Pant said that Rs 30 lakhs as compensation has been announced for the deceased's family and Rs 2 lakhs to the injured. One member of the family of the deceased will get a job, he added.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
6 people died in Gangaramchak coal mine blast in West Bengal’s Birbhum district | X | ANI

In a tragic incident, 6 people died in Gangaramchak coal mine blast in West Bengal’s Birbhum district when a truck with a detonator came to the colliery for unloading on Monday (October 7). The detonator exploded in the process.

Rana Mukherjee, Bolpur ASP, who reached the spot, spoke to reporters and said, "After the explosion in the mining area, we reached here and found 6 bodies, three people were injured who are undergoing treatment in the hospital and the West Bengal government has announced to give jobs to the families. The company will also give compensation and the forensic team will investigate the reason behind this explosion."

Videos from the spot showed a vehicle entirely charred. On the Birbhum mine blast incident, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Pant said, "Six bodies have been recovered. One person was severely injured and his condition is serious and the other two people are out of danger. Rs 30 lakhs as compensation has been announced for the deceased's family and Rs 2 lakhs to the injured. One member of the family of the deceased will get a job."

FPJ Shorts
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi
Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi
'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)
'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In...

'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In...

WB: At Least 6 People Dead, 3 Injured In Coal Mine Blast In Birbhum; Video Surfaces

WB: At Least 6 People Dead, 3 Injured In Coal Mine Blast In Birbhum; Video Surfaces

Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Inaugurates Tiger Safari In Jaipur, Making Pink City Only One With 5...

Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Inaugurates Tiger Safari In Jaipur, Making Pink City Only One With 5...

"This Shows His Upbringing, Mentality..." BJP Slams Tejashwi Yadav For Allegedly Taking Furniture,...