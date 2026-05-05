WB Advocate General Kishore Datta Resigns Day After BJP’s Landslide Win

West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta has resigned from his post, a day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a decisive defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections, Live Law reported.

Datta’s resignation comes immediately after the Trinamool Congress lost power in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a sweeping mandate, winning 207 seats, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats a dramatic reversal from its previous dominance.

Timing Raises Political Significance

The timing of the resignation just a day after the election results has drawn attention, with many viewing it as more than a routine administrative decision. While no detailed public explanation has been issued, the move is being closely linked to the change in political leadership.

What Lies Ahead

With a new government set to take charge, a successor is expected to be appointed soon. The development signals the beginning of institutional changes as the incoming administration prepares to assert its governance framework.