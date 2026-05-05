 WB Advocate General Kishore Datta Resigns Day After BJP’s Landslide Win
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HomeIndiaWB Advocate General Kishore Datta Resigns Day After BJP’s Landslide Win

WB Advocate General Kishore Datta Resigns Day After BJP’s Landslide Win

West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta resigned a day after the Trinamool Congress’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party won 207 seats. The move is seen as an early sign of administrative transition following the change in power, with further reshuffles likely under the incoming government.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
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West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta has resigned from his post, a day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a decisive defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections, Live Law reported.

Datta’s resignation comes immediately after the Trinamool Congress lost power in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a sweeping mandate, winning 207 seats, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats a dramatic reversal from its previous dominance.

Timing Raises Political Significance

The timing of the resignation just a day after the election results has drawn attention, with many viewing it as more than a routine administrative decision. While no detailed public explanation has been issued, the move is being closely linked to the change in political leadership.

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What Lies Ahead

With a new government set to take charge, a successor is expected to be appointed soon. The development signals the beginning of institutional changes as the incoming administration prepares to assert its governance framework.

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