Ways to lead a team during a crisis – an army officer shares some tips

It’s often harder to lead a team during crisis than it is to help one person. People join organisations with expectations. Many have their own perspectives, with different levels of commitments, and many join by putting their personal aspirations at stake.Depending on the type of personality, some may be very resilient, and some may be easily bruised. It doesn’t matter whether the external factors such as Delhi riots, COVID-19 lockdown, construction ban due to high pollution levels etc, disrupt your plans. On the job front you may come across one or more person on the team may be somewhat a trouble maker., in these trying times leaders need to step up to help the entire group move on. Here’s what I feel we can do to evolve in current times:

First, take control of your own emotions

A leader’s feelings are far more contagious than a team member’s. Do whatever you need to move on from the disappointment with the current crisis, so that you’re ready to help your team deal with theirs. And don’t try to fake it. You need to be genuinely in control of your feelings or your team will see through you, since they have been with you for a long time now.

Be clear about the crisis scenario

Don’t sugar coat what is happening during all these days or resort to an approach that abdicates responsibility.For example, “Nothing has happened, this is just normal”.India is facing a huge crisis which almost everyone knows since it’s being flashed in the news. We cannot paint a wrong picture to teams.