Wayanad Tunnel Landslide Death Toll Rises To 7; Search Continues For One Missing | X

Kalpetta: The death toll in the Wayanad tunnel road mudslide rose to seven on Friday after rescue teams recovered one more body from the debris, while the search continued for the lone remaining missing person amid difficult weather and treacherous terrain.

The victim's body was recovered during an intensive search operation involving personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police, Forest Department and local volunteers.

Excavators and other heavy machinery have been pressed into service to clear the massive debris, though intermittent rain and unstable soil have continued to hamper the operation.

The mudslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge in Kalladi, where work on the Wayanad end of the ambitious tunnel road project was underway.

Six bodies had been recovered by Thursday after three more victims were pulled out from the debris.

Even as rescue efforts continue, the tragedy has triggered a political confrontation over the project and the circumstances leading to the disaster.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has announced that a special team of experts will conduct a comprehensive probe into all aspects of the tunnel road project, including whether safety protocols were adequately followed and if any lapses contributed to the accident.

Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, under whose tenure as Chief Minister the project received clearance earlier this year, defended the approval process on Thursday.

He maintained that all mandatory procedures and statutory protocols had been complied with before the project was sanctioned.

His remarks, however, drew a sharp response from Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar, who has been camping at the accident site since the tragedy.

Questioning Vijayan's attempt to rule out lapses even before an inquiry, Anil Kumar said, "Why is he in such a hurry to arrive at conclusions? Let the expert committee submit its report first. We will act on the basis of its findings."

The disaster has also come under judicial scrutiny, with the Kerala High Court seeking a detailed report on the incident.

The findings of the expert panel and the court-monitored proceedings are now expected to play a crucial role in determining whether the tragedy was an unavoidable natural disaster or the result of human and administrative failures.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)