Maharashtra: Youth gets down from Scorpio, fires shots in the air on Samruddhi Expressway; video viral

The newly inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway in Maharashtra has been in the news this week for some or other reason. Earlier, villagers were seen riding bullock carts on this expressway. Now, a shocking video has emerged, in which a young man is seen firing shots from his gun on the same highway. The video is reportedly of an Instagram reel shot by this youth on the Samruddhi Expressway. The video has created quite a stir in the adjoining areas, with people demanding action against the youth. The youth, reportedly identified as Balu Gaikwad, has not been apprehended yet. It has also not been clear if the gun being used in this video is real or fake.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first 510 km phase of Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi in Nagpur. It has just been a few days since the opening of this highway that a shocking incident has happened near the tunnel near Phulumbri in Aurangabad.

Earlier, just days after the launch of the expressway, a news of an accident had come to fore. Currently, a video is going viral on social media. This video features a black Scorpio car. A young man is seen coming from behind the car with a gun in his hand. As soon as the young man approaches the car and walks some distance ahead of it, he is seen pointing the gun towards the sky and starts firing in the air.

Hello @AbadCityPolice @spabdr,



This is बाळू गायकवाड from छत्रपति संभाजी नगर who fired in the air at #SamruddhiMahamarg. He is known as the KING OF SAMBHAJI NAGAR.



Request you to arrest him ASAP. The news in media is you aren't able to trace him. pic.twitter.com/7cTDrOa5iG — Sunaina Holey (@SunainaHoley) December 14, 2022

First accident on Samruddhi Expressway

On the other hand, a speeding Mercedes Benz car collided with a Swift car near the Waifal toll booth on the Samruddhi Highway. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

A red colored Swift car has suffered major damage in the accident. A Mercedes Benz car hit this Swift car from behind. The Swift car stopped at the toll booth to pay the toll. At the same time, a speeding Mercedes Benz car hit the parked car from behind. The accident is said to have taken place when the driver of the Mercedes Benz car lost control.

Meanwhile, shortly after the inauguration, a photo of a monkey's death on the road near Pulgaon surfaced. It has been speculated that the monkey may have died after being hit by a speeding vehicle.

With the promise of reducing the Nagpur-Mumbai travel time from the current 16 hours to eight hours, the expressway has a speed limit of 120 kmph for motorists.