Watch: Youth Akali Dal leader shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab's Mohali

Eyewitnesses said Vicky, who was in his thirties, ran for nearly half a kilometre before collapsing near at the nearby community centre. He had got married two years ago.

“He tried desperately to run for cover after failing to grab his revolver from his car,” an eyewitness said.

“Everything happened very fast. He kept on running, they kept on shooting,” another person who witnessed the murder, said as his voice choked.

The assailants fled from the area in the Hyundai i20 car they were following him in as soon as Vicky collapsed to the ground.

The Mohali police has begun raids in certain parts of Mohali to nab the assailants.