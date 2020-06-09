Watch: Wounded monkey gets treated at Karnataka hospital

A viral video of a monkey patiently waiting on the steps of a hospital in Karnataka has taken the internet by a storm.
The hospital staff also treated the injured monkey for his wounds. The video was first uploaded by a Facebook page 'Let's Go Dandeli' on Friday.
"Shocking and Proud Video for Dandeli. A Injured Monkey Came to Patil Hospital for Medical Treatment. Cant Believe that Even Animals of Dandeli are so Smart."
In the video, the monkey can be seen waiting patiently outside the Patil Hospital in Dandeli. While staff members treated the injured monkey, a person can be heard saying, "Ye Dr Patil ke hospital mein aaya hai treatment karaane (He has come to Dr Patil's hospital for treatment)."
Indian Forest Service officer Sandeep Tripathi reposted the video on Twitter, and praised the hospital staff.
"Amazing... an injured monkey turns up at Patil Hospital, Dandeli for medical care! Praiseworthy compassion by staff," he wrote.
