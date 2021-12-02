Watch Videos: TMC tells Congress to 'smell the coffee', says it has 'credentials, credibility and current form'

In a no-holds-barred press conference on Thursday, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien told the Congress party to "smell the coffee".

"Your Meghalaya MLAs left and joined TMC, why? Your Goa MLAs gone. We all know what happened with your Madhya Pradesh government. With all humility I say, smell the coffee as the facts are there," Derek O'Brien said. "We (TMC) have the credentials, credibility, and current form (in cricketing terms)," he added.

Earlier in the day, poll strategist Prashant Kishor also hit out at Congress over the issue of opposition leadership and said it is not the "divine right of an individual" when the party has lost most of the elections it contested in the last decade, he said. The opposition leadership should be decided democratically, he added.

"The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress' leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in the last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically." Kishor tweeted.

Kishor and his I-PAC team has been working for TMC and is presently working on devising strategies in expanding the party nationally.

His comments come a day after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) no longer exists. “What is UPA? There is no UPA,” she declared after her meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 05:04 PM IST