Watch Videos: TMC MPs attacked in Tripura, their bags and mobiles looted allegedly by BJP 'goons'

Tripura: Two TMC MPs Dola Sen and Aparupa Poddar were attacked at Tripura twice on Sunday by the alleged BJP goons in presence of police.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Dola Sen said that during the first attack at her car, her secretary while protecting her got severely injured and their bags and mobiles were also looted by the BJP miscreants.

“My secretary’s head got injured while he tried to save me from the bricks, stones and pebbles that were hurled at our car while we were returning from an Independence Day program,” said Dola.

Claiming that police were mere spectators while the BJP miscreants attacked them a second time, Dola said that the TMC party office where they had held a program was also attacked.

“Suddenly we saw a police convoy and they said that they would protect us and then 10-12 motorcycles came and started attacking us again. Not just our party office but the BJP workers also visited the house of TMC supporters and I believe they will kill them. We are lucky that we are still alive till now,” further mentioned the TMC Rajya Sabha MP.

Watch Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, the BJP leaders in West Bengal always claim that they are being attacked by the TMC supporters and also allege that the West Bengal police are ‘puppets’ of the TMC government.

Aparupa Poddar said that in her bag she had Parliament’s documents which were also stolen by the BJP goons along with all her mobile phones while she were going to Agartala.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that despite 75 years of Independence, Tripura is yet to be Independent.

“A woman who had nothing to do with politics found Aparupa’s bag and even she was beaten mercilessly. Democracy doesn’t exist in Tripura and TMC after winning Tripura will establish Democracy in violent Tripura,” said Kunal.

Challenging Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, TMC young leader who was also attacked in Tripura last week Debangshu Bhattacharya said that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar always takes to Twitter to malign TMC and also that Tripura Governor should now do the same about BJP.

However, BJP West Bengal vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that the TMC’s claim of attack is ‘Drama’ to be in the news.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 10:40 PM IST