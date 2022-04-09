Watch Videos: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee campaigns for Shatrughan Sinha at Asansol, calls PM Modi 'HABITUAL LIAR'

Asansol: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee while campaigning for their candidate Shatrughan Sinha at Asansol on Saturday said that this bypoll is a vote for 'protest' against the ‘inflation’ brought by BJP.

Calling PM Modi a "habitual liar", Banerjee said, “The BJP promised Achhe Din (Good Days), but in return the it gave inflation to the people. This bypolls in both Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly seat is vote for protest not vote to elect."

Taking further potshots at the BJP-led Central government, Banerjee said that amidst pandemic the central government had increased the price of essential medicines.

“The TMC will not sell its spinal cord in front of the BJP. At a time when people are struggling amid the pandemic, the BJP government has increased the prices of essential medicines including paracetamol. The Prime Minister before coming to power had promised money to people which no one got even today,” added the TMC Diamond Harbour MP.

It can be noted that apart from Shatrughan Sinha, his wife Poonam Sinha TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee were also present at the roadshow of Abhishek Banerjee.

Supporting former BJP Asansol MP and now TMC Ballygunge candidate Babul Supriyo, Banerjee said that despite ‘hard work’ Babul didn’t get support from top leaders of the BJP to develop Asansol.

“Babul had protested the atrocities of the BJP. He didn’t sell his self respect. He tried hard to develop and stand by the people of Asansol. Protests against BJP started from Asansol through Babul. Outsiders in BJP don’t understand the feelings of people of Bengal. The huge gathering proves that people are with TMC,” further mentioned the TMC national secretary, adding that the people are supporting the developmental works done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, BJP ex-Union Cabinet Minister Ravi Shankhar Prasad at a campaign in Asansol slammed the Bihari Babu.

Addressing a press conference in favour of their candidate Agnimitra Paul, Prasad said that how can someone ‘trust’ a person like Shatrughan Sinha.

“A person like Shatrughan Sinha had changed parties thrice in three years. Can anyone guarantee that Sinha will be with TMC till 2024? No one can trust a person like Sinha,” added the former union minister.

Taking a jibe at the Bengal administration, Prasad said that no one has faith in state police for which everyone is moving court and demanding CBI probe in every untoward incident happening in Bengal.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar along with BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also took out a roadshow in favour of Agnimitra on Saturday evening.

