Videos and Photos: 'BJP criminals' set CPI(M) offices on fire in Agartala

Several places in Tripura turned into battlefields on Wednesday after CPI(M) headquarters in Udaipur was set ablaze allegedly by BJP goons. Apart from Udaipur, the CPI(M) office in Agartala was also set on fire after bulldozing the iron gate.

Taking to Twitter, CPI(M) posted several videos alleging that the ruling BJP carried out the violence. "BJP has unleashed a series of attacks on CPI(M) offices in many parts of Tripura in connivance with the police. BJP men have set fire to a car outside State party office in the heart of Agartala. CPI(M) condemns this attack and demands immediate action against the people involved," a tweet read.

In another tweet, the party claimed that a "BJP mob" shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' attacked CPI(M)'s Tripura West District office "in full view of police". "These kind of attacks continue while the entire BJP leadership remains silent. Shameful," it added.

"BJP criminals burn Bishalgarh office of the CPI(M) and were helped by the police. BJP is using state machinery to attack the opposition voices in the state. This cowardly attack must immediately stop," read another tweet.

CPI(M) also claimed that the homes of various party activists and leaders have also been attacked in Tripura.

"CPI(M) strongly condemns planned orchestrated attacks on party offices across Tripura by BJP mobs. They even entered the State office and destroyed furniture. This is a fascistic attack on the main opposition in Tripura to browbeat and silence the CPI(M). They will not succeed," the party said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Tinku Roy said that the BJP didn’t attack anyone and the CPI(M) is purposely trying to malign their image.

Trouble started at Udaipur town in Gomati district of Tripura after CPI(M)'s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India took out a procession and a few activists from the rally allegedly attacked a ruling BJP activist who was passing by, injuring him seriously.

Police said a group of BJP activists, who were camping nearby, retaliated by attacking the DYFI procession. Police said two to three persons were injured but their political affiliation was not known.

The clashes follow an earlier round of violence on Monday between workers of the two parties, when former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was allegedly prevented from proceeding to Dhanpur.

Police said the injured BJP activist from Udaipur, who was in a critical condition, was shifted to G.B Pant hospital in Agartala.

A large contingent of police had to be deployed to disperse the mob and avoid further rioting. Officers also said a group of unidentified miscreants also vandalized CPI(M)'s Udaipur party office, while a vehicle belonging to the former Left Front Minister Ratan Bhowmick was set ablaze.

Agriculture minister Pranajit Singha Roy rushed to the spot soon after the clash and took stock of the situation.

Later speaking to the media, the minister said that the youth wing of the CPI(M) had brought out a rally without seeking prior permission from police.

"When police tried to stop the CPI(M) rally, they indulged in violence, injuring several people. A BJP activist- Mofiz Miah, who was passing by, was attacked and critically injured. Besides, a hotel was vandalized and some houses were ransacked," Singha Roy told the media.

He said the government would take legal action against those involved in the violence.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik led a protest march at Dhanpur in Sonamura sub-division protesting the Monday's violence.

Later in the evening, BJP Sadar district unit also held a protest rally in the capital city- Agartala. The CPI(M) state party office at Melarmath was set on fire and a newspaper office near the main road was also vandalized.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 08:14 PM IST