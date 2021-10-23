Watch Video: Women should not go to the police station after 5 pm, says BJP leader Baby Rani Maurya

Former Uttarakhand governor and BJP national vice president Baby Rani Maurya has advised women not to visit police stations after 5 pm and after it gets dark.



While addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh, Maurya had said, "A women officer and a sub-inspector sits at the police station. But I will say one thing, never go to the police station after 5 pm, after it gets dark. Go the next morning. If it is extremely necessary to go, take along your brother, husband, or father."

She said a number of steps have been taken for the safety and security as well as development of women.

The senior BJP leader also asked people to lodge a complaint with district magistrate or chief minister if the ground level officer didn’t listen to them.

Citing an example, she said recently a farmer called her to complaint that he was not getting fertilizer.

“After I spoke to the officer concerned on mobile and asked him to address the problem, the official said the matter will be sorted out immediately. However, next day he refused to give fertilizer to the farmer,” she said.

Other parties like Samajwadi Party and Congress also slammed her statement. After this statement, the opposition parties slammed Maurya for her comments. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Aam Admi Party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge said while sharing her tweet, "Beti Bachao" (save the girl child).

Following widespread criticism, Maurya replied to the Opposition's outroar and told the reporters, "I was in a Dalit settlement in Banaras recently on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. There were Dalit sisters as well as Muslim sisters in that program. I was giving them information about Chief Minister Yogi Ji's and PM Modi Ji's government schemes."

"I also told that there is also a system of fast track Courts where women get quick justice. Yogi government and PM Modi-led government are working continuously for women's safety and self-reliance. The Opposition simply twisted my statement", Maurya added.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 06:33 PM IST