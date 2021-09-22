Watch video: Visit occasion to strengthen ties with US, Japan and Australia, says PM Modi before departure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, before leaving for the US, said that his visit would be an occasion to strengthen strategic partnership with the US and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

In a statement just before leaving for the US, PM Modi said he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

"I will be visiting USA from 22-25 September, 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America. During my visit, I will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology," PM Modi said before leaving for US.

He also said that the Quad summit will provide an opportunity to identify priorities for future engagements "based on our shared vision for Indo-Pacific region".

"I will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan. The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi said.

"I will also meet Prime Minister Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues," he added.

"I will conclude my visit with an Address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues. My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners - Japan and Australia - and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues," he said in his departure statement.

PM Modi will be leaving for his three-day visit to the US on Wednesday to participate in Quad Leaders' Summit, address the high-level meeting of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly as well as a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

The main elements of the programme are bilateral meetings with the US leadership, participation in the Quad Leaders' Summit, address at the UN General Assembly and business interactions.

PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

During his upcoming US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will discuss the current regional security situation following the recent developments in Afghanistan in a bilateral meeting on September 24, said Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla, adding that the two leaders would discuss the need to "stem radicalism, extremism, cross-border terrorism and dismantling of global terrorist network".

Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit which will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Quad is a partnership among four like-minded countries (India, US, Japan and Australia), in the pursuit of common interests in striving for a free open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The four leaders will share views and perspectives on the regional situation and the emerging challenges including in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region on how to work together to contain COVID-19, evolve a common approach to emerging technologies and a means of addressing climate change.

The leaders will take stock of progress made since the March summit especially in the COVID-19 vaccine partnership, they will identify new areas of cooperation that will reinforce the positive and constructive agenda of the port, including contemporary areas that will benefit the Indo-Pacific region as a whole.

On September 25, PM Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at its 76th session as the first head of state of government to do so.

The theme for this year's general debate is "Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19," "Rebuild sustainability," "Respond to the needs of the planet," "Respect the rights of people" and "Revitalise the United Nations."

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:30 AM IST