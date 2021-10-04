Watch video | UP govt announces Rs 45 lakh compensation for kin of Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims, probe by retired judge

A day after violence during a farmers protest claimed eight lives, officials in Uttar Pradesh has announced compensation as well as promising a probe into the incident. According to ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, the government will give Rs. 45 lakh and a government job to the families of the four farmers that died in Lakhimpur Kheri. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs.

Violence erupted during a farmers' protest on Sunday ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. They were allegedly thrashed to death. The four others were farmers, officials said.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had earlier issued a statement regarding the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy. An FIR has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son and several other persons in connection with incident.

"FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaint. Retired high court judge will probe the matter," Kumar added.

Mishra however says that he and his son were not present at the spot as alleged by some farmer leaders, contending that he had photo and video evidence to prove it.

"I demand that Rs 50 lakhs be given to the families of each BJP worker who were killed yesterday. The matter should be investigated either by CBI, SIT or by a sitting or retired judge and strict action be taken against the culprits," he insisted on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

