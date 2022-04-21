Watch Video: UK PM Boris Johnson visits JCB factory in Gujarat

Panchmahal: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India visit, on Thursday along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited JCB factory at Halol GIDC, Panchmahal in Gujarat.

Earlier the PM held a meeting with industrialist Gautam Adani.

The meeting took place at the Adani Group's global headquarters at Shantigram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

"Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies. #AtmanirbharBharat," Adani tweeted afterwards.

Sources said the two discussed, among other things, key sectors such as energy transition, climate action, aerospace and defence collaboration.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 04:56 PM IST