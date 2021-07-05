Watch Video: Two men threatened and assaulted for alleged cow slaughter in Karnataka; 5 arrested

`Bengaluru: Two Muslim men -- Ibrahim and Mohammed Haneef -- were reportedly assaulted in Karnataka Chikkamagaluru’s Balehonnavoor area for allegedly slaughtering a calf. The Balehonnavoor police have filed two FIRs – one against Ibrahim and Mohammed Haneef under the Anti-cow Slaughter Act that was passed earlier this year, and the other against four main accused — Harisha, Sandesha, Prasanna and Premesha for allegedly assaulting the two men.

Ibrahim and Mohammed Haneef were additionally booked under sections 34 (act of common intention), 379 (theft), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of value) of the Indian Penal Code. The four youths have been booked under IPC sections 504 (Intentional insult), 324 (Hurting with arms), 323 (Punishment for assault), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and 149 (Unlawful assembly).

According to the FIR filed against Ibrahim and Haneef, quoted by TNM, the two were spotted by Harisha in a goods tempo truck near a jungle on July 3. Harisha said that he had found the remnants of a brown calf. He informed the locals who alleged that the duo had stolen the calf worth Rs 2000, slaughtered it and were trying to sell its meat.

In the other FIR filed, Ibrahim stated that Mohammed Haneef had brought the calf from his place and when they were slaughtering the calf around 9 am, the locals gathered there and assaulted them. Ibrahim claimed that Harisha picked a log from and hit him and Haneef. He also alleged that they were verbally assaulted and were threatened with murder.

According to the report, Chikkamagaluru SP told that five men have been arrested for assaulting Ibrahim and Mohammed Haneef.



