On Camera: TRS leader brazenly distributes liquor bottles & live chicken to celebrate CM KCR's launch of national party

Watch video: TRS leader distributes liquor & chicken to celebrate CM KCR's launch of national party | FPJ

A senior leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Tuesday distributed free liquor and chicken among locals in Telangana's Warangal, a day ahead of the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's proposed move to launch his own national party.

In a video shared by ANI, TRS leader Rajanala Srihari can be seen giving away liquor bottles and chicken to locals. Behind him, two life-sized cardboard cutouts of the Chief Minister and his minister son, KT Rama Rao can be seen flaunting the distribution ceremony.

Several media reports suggest that the Telangana CM plans to announce his foray into national politics on the occasion of 'Vijayadasami' on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the launch of the party are being worked out and the TRS could be renamed. The rebranded political party may not be declared as a national party immediately, reported PTI earlier.

In September, KCR had said that free power would be supplied to farmers across the country, if a non-BJP government was voted to power in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Several days later he spoke about the proposed national party for the first time in the Legislative Assembly. In a bid to unite Opposition parties, Rao met several leaders as well.