Watch video: Today world is looking at India as a manufacturing power, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a post-budget Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) webinar on 'Make in India for the World'.

While addressing DPIIT's webinar on 'Make in India for the World', PM Modi said Make in India is the need of the hour and appealed to the industry to reduce dependence on imports and boost domestic manufacturing.

He urged the industry to make efforts to cut imports of goods that can be manufactured in India. "Today, the world is looking at India as a manufacturing powerhouse," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that announcements in the Budget for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India are important for the industry and Indian economy.

The Make in India campaign is the need of 21st century India, and it gives an opportunity to show our potential, PM Modi said, adding that "we should work with full force to build a robust manufacturing base".

Make in India is the need of the hour in sectors such as electric vehicles, speciality steel, and medical equipment, the Prime Minister said, adding the opening up of coal, mining and defence sectors have opened up huge opportunities for industries.

The industry should talk about 'vocal for local' and 'Make in India' in their product advertising. India has huge young talent and skilled manpower, and this can be used to promote Make in India, PM Modi said.

PM Modi also stressed on 'Make in India' initiative, calling for sustainable and qualitative manufacturing in the country.

"We need to give focus on 'Make in India', need to manufacture sustainable and qualitative products. We have to become self-reliant in production of semiconductors. 'Make in India' is the demand of the time," PM Modi said.

Laying emphasis on the importance of the initiative, the Prime Minister said, "Our aim is to make India the marketplace for not only ourselves but also for the world based on self-reliance. It will be an effort that will give a boost to manpower and skill development and make us stronger in the times to come."

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:39 AM IST