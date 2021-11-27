Watch video: There is no point in continuing farmers' agitation, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said that after the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing the agitation.

"The bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled in the Parliament on the first day of the winter session (on November 29). PM Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, and making the MSP system more transparent and effective. This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations," Tomar told ANI.

"With the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled. Farmer organizations had demanded to decriminalize stubble burning by farmers. The Government of India has accepted this demand as well," he said.

"After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home," he said.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 01:28 PM IST