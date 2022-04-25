Watch Video: Seized Pakistan boat Al-Haj brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat by Indian Coast Guard

Pakistani fishing boat Al-Haj with nine crew members was brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat by the Indian Coast Guard after apprehending it with 56 kg narcotics, ANI reported.

The Pakistani boat was prevented from escaping from the area by firing warning shots by the ICG officials.

In a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Indian Coast Guard on Monday apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members on board in the Arabian Sea near the state's coast and seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore from the vessel.

A defence spokesperson said the Indian Coast Guard ships intercepted and apprehended the Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' when it ventured into the Indian waters.

"In a joint operation with ATS Gujarat, the India Coast Guard ships apprehended a Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' with 9 crew, on the Indian side of the Arabian sea carrying heroin worth approx Rs 280cr. Boat being brought to Jakhau for further investigation," the PRO Defence Gujarat tweeted.

The Gujarat ATS claimed that Pakistani smugglers many times tried to use the Gujarat coast to smuggle drugs, but all such attempts were foiled.

The Gujarat ATS carried out joint operations with the Indian Coast Guard and local police to bust several such attempts, the anti-terror agency said in a release.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 07:33 PM IST