Watch Video: 'Rajasthan hamesha se mardo ka pradesh raha hai', says Minister Shanti Dhariwal on rising cases of rape

Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Tuesday said the state is at 11th position in the country in cases of rape and murder, while Uttar Pradesh is the first on the list. In cases of only rape, Dhariwal said Rajasthan tops the charts. Explaining the same to the Assembly, Dhariwal nonchalantly said, "Rajasthan toh hamesha se mardo ka pradesh raha hai (Rajasthan has always been a state of men)." After his obtuse comment, a few others in the Assembly were even seen giggling. A video of this has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Besdies, Dhariwal also said that the easy availability of sexually explicit content on mobiles and social media was one of the reasons for increasing sexual offences on children.

Meanwhile, the BJP staged a walkout from the Rajasthan Assembly Dhariwal alleged women are most unsafe in the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting sharply to the statement, the BJP MLA created an uproar in the House and staged a walkout.

Giving a reply to the demand for grants to police and jails departments, Dhariwal said the Opposition creates uproar just to divert public attention from what is happening Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. All three states are ruled by the BJP.

"It is my allegation that women are most unsafe in the area of Uttar Pradesh from where the prime minister is a Member of Parliament," he said, adding that it is difficult to get the FIR registered there.

Reacting sharply to Dhariwal's allegations, the BJP members created an uproar.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said his party's MLAs are not sitting there to listen to such "irrelevant" remarks.

Dhariwal said the BJP members were intolerant and cannot tolerate criticism.

He alleged that Uttar Pradesh was top in crime against women as per the NCRB report of 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:05 PM IST