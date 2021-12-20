Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi snaps at journalist, says 'kya aap sarkar ke liye kaam karte hai?'; BJP reacts

Asserting that it is the government's responsibility to run the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said if the Centre has the courage, it should allow debate on issues of public importance raised by the Opposition.

"They are attacking democracy. There is a non-stop attack on democracy and that is why we are fighting here," Gandhi said, accusing the government of not allowing debate on price rise, Lakhimpur Kheri and other issues.

He was asked about the government's charge that the Opposition was not allowing Parliament to function.

Meanwhile, during his address to the media, the Wayand MP snapped at a journalist. In the viral video, he could be heard saying, “Aap sarkar ke liye kaam karte hain? (Do you work for the government?)"

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, attacked the Congress leader after the video went viral.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya called Gandhi an "entitled brat" and accused the Congress party of disrupting the Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi, the entitled brat, shoots the messenger when asked about opposition disrupting Parliament. Government asked opposition parties to come for a discussion, but Congress among others, didn’t turn up. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are incapable of discussion, hence disrupt," he tweeted.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 08:48 PM IST